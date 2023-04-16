Click to share this via email

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk have been hanging out at Coachella 2023.

The pair were photographed together at Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival, held at the Desert International Horse Park.

DiCaprio is a Coachella regular who has made made numerous appearances at the music festival over the years.

Shayk was also spotted hanging with fellow model Stella Maxwell.

Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper dated between 2015 and 2019. The former couple are parents to 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae and Camila Cabello were among the other celebrities spotted at the star-studded Neon Carnival on Saturday.