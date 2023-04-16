Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are getting into character on the set of “Wicked”.

Director Jon M. Chu shared two stills from the upcoming movie, which show Grande in costume as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” he captioned the post.

Commenting underneath, Erivo wrote, “It’s been wonderful making magic with you.”

The post comes after it was announced that “Wicked”‘s release date was moved up. Chu took to social media to make the announcement that the first movie of the two-part adaptation will now hit theaters Nov. 2024 instead of its original Dec. 2024 release date.

WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to. So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat! pic.twitter.com/6YvjA1gRDr — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) March 14, 2023

The film also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.