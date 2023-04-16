Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reunited while supporting their son’s music career.

The friendly exes both attended son Deacon’s album release party at Melroseplace in Los Angeles on Friday, April 14.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Looks Stunning As She Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Jim Toth Divorce

Phillippe took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from the event, featuring a photo of Witherspoon with Deacon, 19. and their daughter Ava, 23.

“Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe !!” the actor wrote in his caption.

Deacon also shared a selection of photos from the event, writing, “Careful where you step we on a mission ♠️❤️ whatta night.”

Witherspoon and Phillippe married in 1999, but ultimately divorced in 2006.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon And Tom Brady’s Reps Deny Dating Rumours

Witherspoon and second husband Jim Toth announced their split last month.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”