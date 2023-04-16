“Love Is Blind” fans faithfully tuned in on Sunday, April 16 for the live reunion of season 4. But they were met with error messages and livestream issues. The special, which was the streaming service’s second live event after Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” standup show last month, was delayed from its scheduled 8 p.m. ET start time by more than an hour as Netflix struggled with technical issues.

Co-host Vanessa Lachey went live on her Instagram to share that the reunion had not started as they awaited a fix, assuring fans, “This is so 2023. I can’t show season 4 cast, but Nick and I and the audience is all here. We are sitting here. Apparently y’all, everybody broke the internet to see this reunion! So we’re ready to roll. We just gotta figure this out. We’re getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anybody until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones, onto your tablets, whatever you’re watching on. I promise we will save all of the tea for you.”

A source tells ET the “Love Is Blind” reunion is expected to start Sunday evening.

The official “Love Is Blind” account shared a post writing, “Love is late. It will be worth it.”

The account also gave fans a teaser at some of the cast’s reunion ensembles for the big event. Those shown in attendance included Chelsea Griffin, Paul Peden, Micah Lussier, Kwame Appiah, Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, and Irina Solomonova. It’s unclear whether Marshall Glaze, Jackie Bonds, and Josh Demas will be in attendance.

15 minutes until these guys take the stage! #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/fh6ZDCc54e — Netflix (@netflix) April 16, 2023

#LoveIsBlindLIVE starts in 30 minutes and the ladies have arrived!! pic.twitter.com/zoo6MorTX7 — Netflix (@netflix) April 16, 2023

Ahead of the live reunion, ET spoke with this season’s cast and got answers on their present day relationship statuses and what happened after the altar.

“Love Is Blind” season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

