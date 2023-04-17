Calvin Harris honoured Takeoff’s memory.

On Saturday night, the DJ performed a set at the Coachella music festival, and played a previously unreleased version of his 2017 track “Slide”, with a verse from Takeoff.

READ MORE: Quavo Pays Tribute To Late Nephew Takeoff With New Song ‘Greatness’, Seemingly Confirms Migos Are Done

The original track was a collaboration with France Ocean and Migos, though of the rap trio it originally only featured the voices of Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff’s verse on the version played at Coachella wasn’t exactly new either, having previously been featured on Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 collaboration “Holiday”.

But fans roared in appreciation of Harris putting vocals from all three Migos rappers on the the track for the first time.

READ MORE: Offset Debuts Massive Back Tattoo Honouring Late Cousin Takeoff

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston last November. He was 28.

Harris wasn’t the only person to pay tribute to Takeoff on Saturday. That day, Offset shared photos on Instagram of his new full back tattoo featuring an image of his late cousin.