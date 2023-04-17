Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Keanu Reeves keeps his private life on the down low, but he made sure to make his feelings for girlfriend Alexandra Grant known during a recent red carpet appearance.

Reeves, 58, and Grant, 50, were pictured kissing as they posed for photographers at the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The pair dressed to impress at the event over the weekend, with Reeves looking dapper in a dark suit and striped tie, while Grant donned a pretty red floral dress.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant aren't afraid to show a little PDA while hitting the red carpet at the MOCA Gala 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA))

The loved-up appearance comes after the “Matrix” actor gushed over his other half in an interview with People when he was asked what his last moment of bliss was.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” he said last month.

“We were in bed,” Reeves continued. “We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Reeves and Grant were first romantically linked when they attended a Saint Laurent fashion show in 2019. Later that year, they walked the red carpet together at the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala.

