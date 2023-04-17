David Beckham shared a sweet message on Monday to celebrate his other half Victoria’s 49th birthday.

David took to Instagram to post a photo of himself kissing a smiling Victoria — who is known for her signature pout — on the nose, writing in the caption: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day ♥️

“We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day ♥️ happy Birthday ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ♥️”

Romeo Beckham was among those wishing his mom a happy birthday, sharing a photo of them alongside the message: “Happy birthday to the best mum out there love you so much ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham”

Victoria’s Spice Girls band mates also shared a birthday post:

Victoria and David, who tied the knot in 1999, regularly keep their fans updated on what they’ve been getting upto.

Earlier this month, the fashionista poked fun at David for “struggling to loosen up” before they went salsa dancing with their daughter Harper.

She insisted in a video, “Can’t wait to see David Beckham salsa!” adding: “Are you struggling to loosen up?… Are you struggling?” as he smiled and said: “A little bit.”