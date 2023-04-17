Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It was all worthy it for Chrissy Teigen.

Over the weekend, the social media personality got nude in the bath with her baby daughter, Esti, for a new post on Instagram.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Shares Sultry Pics From Venice Date Night With John Legend

In the picture, Teigen sits in the bath with her daughter on her lap, while getting candid about her post-pregnancy body in the caption.

“a boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it,” she wrote.

“I had twins 2 yrs ago and my body looks like this still,” wrote on commenter.

Another added, “Thank you for normalizing bodies🥰”

Esti is Teigen’s third child with husband John Legend. They welcomed their new daughter on January 13.

A few days later, the couple shared the first photo of Esti with fans on social media.

“the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss,” Teigen wrote at the time.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Defends John Legend Using Baby Wrap, Responds To Online Troll

In the months since, Teigen has shared a number of pics of her baby girl on Instagra,