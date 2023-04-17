Joshua Jackson is thankful for the massive changes his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, brought into his life.

During an interview with The Times published on Sunday, the 44-year-old actor expressed how the prospects of marriage and kids weren’t something he thought of until meeting the 36-year-old actress.

“Partially, it’s age,” Jackson expressed regarding his past perspective on marriage to the publication. “I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life.”

The “Fatal Attraction” actor further revealed the importance of timing when meeting Turner-Smith, explaining that they probably would have had a “torrid affair” instead of a bonafide relationship if they had met five years earlier.

“If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

The couple initially crossed paths in 2018 at a charity event in Los Angeles. Jackson described how his future wife would “spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time.”

Jackson was initially romantically tied to actress Diane Kruger for 10 years before going separate ways in 2016.

In 2019, a source close to the couple told People that Jackson and Turner-Smith had wed after Smith popped the question to him during a New Year’s Eve vacation in Nicaragua.