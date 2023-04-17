Ariana Madix has moved on after her split from her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

Madix — who found out about Sandoval’s months-long affair with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss after she discovered a NSFW video of her on his phone last month — was seen making out with personal trainer Daniel Wai at Coachella over the weekend.

In a video shared by TMZ, Madix could be seen locking lips with Wai as the pair danced along to what seemed to be one of the final sets of the night.

Wai has been posting photos with Madix on Instagram, as well.

A source told ET of the pair, “They’re old friends from when Ariana used to live in New York. They worked together as bartenders and recently reconnected at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico. He’s a sweet guy.”

The reality TV star had been dating Sandoval for nine years when she found out about his affair.

Instagram Stories @arianamadix

Credit: Instagram/@thestrongwai

ET revealed on Friday that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility amid the ongoing drama.

A source said, “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counselling.”

The insider added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the “VPR” reunion was taped on March 23.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” said the source. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Leviss’ rep old ET she’s not in rehab for substance abuse issues.