Drake and The Weeknd’s latest collaboration is finally here, but sadly it’s not the two artists performing on the song.

The track by the two musicians, titled “Heart on My Sleeve”, has spread across TikTok like wildfire. However, TMZ has broken the news that the song isn’t real and was, in fact, “created with nothing but the use of AI programming.”

The artificially generated track begins with a simulation of Drake’s voice before transitioning into a chorus sung by an AI version of The Weeknd.

“Heart on My Sleeve” is so popular that the track has accumulated 250,000+ streams on Spotify as of Monday, April 17.

As the song quickly spiked in popularity, many online users began to speculate about the origin of the music.

AppSumo’s Mitchell Cohen took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on what he believes is a “genius marketing stunt.” Cohen discovered that the song was created by a TikTok account named @ghostwriter977.

This song is VIRAL on all platforms right now. But I think it's all a genius marketing stunt… Not by Drake, but by a SaaS startup. Here's a 30-second summary of the ai Drake song and my prediction of who's behind it. 👻 pic.twitter.com/puklgqjElZ — Mitchell Cohen (@MitchellLandon) April 16, 2023

The TikTok account’s bio links back to a website for a startup company called Laylo, which claims to boost subscribers and followers for content creators with their tools.

In addition to “Heart on My Sleeve”, the creator’s TikTok account also programmed an AI-generated track of Drake performing Colbie Caillat’s 2007 hit “Bubbly”.