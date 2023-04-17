Nick Cannon isn’t bothered about what people think about his parenting choices; he loves being a dad of 12.

Cannon, who has been promoting his new Amp radio show “The Daily Cannon”, told People of parenthood: “I believe that’s what we’re put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring. So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning.

“Career and work and all of that, take second.”

Cannon admitted there were “a lot of narratives out there about me and my life that I’m actually not even a part of,” adding: “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways.

“But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them. Like I always say, I just love with abundance.”

The comedian went on, “Some people just won’t subscribe or understand because they’re not supposed to. It’s the life that I’ve been given and I choose to live this way and love my family, love my kids.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as being a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa, along with son Legendary Love, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole, and the late Zen and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon also had a few things to say about parenting when he spoke to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier for his upcoming “One-on-One” special.

He said of what kind of a father he is: “Definitely a disciplinarian, but it’s all out of respect and love. I constantly let my children know how much I love them.

“And I’m a big kid! So I’m probably the cool dad because I’m probably more mischievous and, you know, probably just as wild as they are. But I’m definitely the stern parent.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Nick Cannon” airing Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.