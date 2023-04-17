Click to share this via email

Lizzo is giving everybody a lesson in self-confidence.

On Sunday, the “About Damn Time” singer shared an inspiring and hilarious new video on her Instagram feed all about body positivity.

“I’m sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you… I can’t help that I’m God’s favorite 🥺,” she wrote in the caption.

“I just finished showering and doing my little routine and you know what i realized? I’m f**king gorgeous,” she says in the video, wearing a robe in her bathroom. “I am beauty standard.”

Placing her phone on the counter, Lizzo adds, “Catch up, b***h,” only for the phone to fall over as she hilariously scrambles to pick it up, muttering, “Oh f**k.”

“Even your phone couldn’t handle heat ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” one commenter joked, while someone else said, “Phone couldn’t handle that truth bomb.”

Another added, “You just realized this NOW!?”