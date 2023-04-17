Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have been seen kissing over the weekend at Coachella, but they’re apparently “not back together.”

Mendes and Cabello called it quits in November 2021 after first sparking romance rumours in June 2019.

They were caught on camera sharing a kiss at the Indio, California music festival. However, an insider has told Page Six fans shouldn’t expect them to rekindle their romance anytime soon.

“Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” the insider told the publication.

“They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

The source admitted that “one thing led to another as the night progressed,” adding that the smooch was “a one-off.”

In February, Cabello broke up with Austin Kevitch after less than a year of dating, while Mendes has been romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter since his split with Cabello; a rumour he’s since denied.

Announcing their split in Nov. 2021, Cabello and Mendes wrote in a joint statement, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” it continued. “We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”