Alec Baldwin is trying to get have a big lawsuit against him dismissed.

In a court filing last week, obtained by NBC News, the actor’s legal team asked a judge to dismiss the suit filed against him by “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Case: District Attorney Steps Aside, New Special Prosecutors Appointed

The request to dismiss claims that Hutchins was distant from her parents and sister, who filed the suit, prior to her death on the set of the film in October 2021.

“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance,” the documents read. “Yet Plaintiffs—who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death—have no viable cause of action against Defendants.”

It adds, “This action is especially misguided.”

Baldwin also references the settlement he reached last fall with Hutchins’ husband Matthew, which will also see him named as an executive producer on “Rust”, saying that he believed the settlement “should have been the end of the matter.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin And Producers Sued By Three ‘Rust’ Crew Members For ‘Blasting Injuries’ In Shooting

The Hutchins family filed the suit against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed back in January, with the help of lawyer Gloria Allred.

“It is abundantly clear under New Mexico law which will be applied in the California court that he is responsible for all of the harm he did to the entirety of Halyna Hutchins’ family,” Allred said, announcing the suit at the time. “We are here to make sure that he is held accountable for his actions.”

Baldwin is also facing lawsuits over the “Rust” shooting by members of the crew.