Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Hugh Jackman once again as ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman caught up with him at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards on Friday.

Reynolds, who managed to get Jackman on board for the upcoming “Deadpool 3” movie, recently posted a gym picture to Instagram with the caption “Keeping Up With The Jackmans.”

As Hoffman questioned how the training was going for the eagerly anticipated sequel, the Canadian actor joked: “I’m trying… Hugh Jackman is a beast, you know? He’s clearly obsessed with his own body. So, keeping up with someone who’s that diligent is going to be challenging.”

To this, Jackman replied on Twitter: “More like petrified. Have you seen you?”

More like petrified. Have you seen you? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 17, 2023

Reynolds and Jackman sparked an online frenzy back in September after confirming the latter would be reprising his role as Wolverine for the flick.

“It’s been fun. I mean, he and I are both really excited. We’ve wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think weirdly, the perfect time,” Reynolds, who was honoured for his humanitarian work by the Canadian Academy at this year’s CSAs, said.

Reynolds said of what he said to Jackman to get him on board: “I mean, I never stopped… I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing… and I think he was ready.

“I think he was excited. And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.”