“White Lotus” star F. Murray Abraham was booted off the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” last year after two sexual misconduct complaints were filed against the actor.

Rolling Stone has confirmed that the sexual misconduct allegations are the reason behind Abraham’s dismissal from the production, which was announced last April.

The Oscar-winning actor, 83, was warned to stay away from certain actors following the first complaint regarding his allegedly inappropriate behaviour.

The actor was finally axed from the series when the show’s creator, Rob McElhenney, was informed of the second complaint.

In a statement shared with the publication, Lionsgate made their stance clear: “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Abraham played the character C.W. Longbottom in the series. He was killed off in the season 3 premiere of the Apple TV+ series.

McElhenney didn’t allude to any allegations when speaking with Variety last year and instead said: “It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season. But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show.”

No information is currently released on who specifically reported the allegations about Abraham.