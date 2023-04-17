Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber was seen comforting her husband Justin Bieber in a clip as the pair watched The Kid Laroi perform at Coachella over the weekend.

The now-viral video showed Hailey rubbing Justin’s back as he slumped over a barricade at the music festival in Indio, California.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hJDRhAudur — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Social media users seemed worried about the “Baby” hitmaker as the video did the rounds online:

He doesn’t want be there you can tell he has very bad anxiety being places to long — ‼️Princess Lavene Reacts‼️ (@LaveneJackie) April 16, 2023

he has anxiety and she’s comforting him y’all are reading too much into this — ash (@unoasht) April 17, 2023

Despite the video in question going viral, another clip showed him dancing along to the music and fist-bumping fans.

Justin Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hMSq7y3QLu — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Hailey made sure to fill fans in on what she and Justin were doing at the festival, sharing some stunning snaps from over the weekend, showing off her enviable abs in a white crop top in one shot. Another cute photo showed her beaming while sitting on Justin’s knee.