Hailey Bieber was seen comforting her husband Justin Bieber in a clip as the pair watched The Kid Laroi perform at Coachella over the weekend.

The now-viral video showed Hailey rubbing Justin’s back as he slumped over a barricade at the music festival in Indio, California.

Social media users seemed worried about the “Baby” hitmaker as the video did the rounds online:

Despite the video in question going viral, another clip showed him dancing along to the music and fist-bumping fans.

Hailey made sure to fill fans in on what she and Justin were doing at the festival, sharing some stunning snaps from over the weekend, showing off her enviable abs in a white crop top in one shot. Another cute photo showed her beaming while sitting on Justin’s knee.