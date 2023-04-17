Rachel McAdams opens up about the awkwardness of puberty.

The actress found her role in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” all too-relatable as she shared one of the more awkward experiences she had as a teenager.

“Oh, I mean, there’s so many relatable moments. That’s why this is so beloved, I think, as a as a piece,” she told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. “But I mean, I really relate to the bra moment, you know, going to get your first bra and just how cringe worthy that is.”

Though in her case, McAdams was on the opposite end as the embarrassed teen looking for a bra. She found it refreshing to be on her mother’s end in her role as Margaret’s mother Barbara.

“It was also really interesting to be the mom on the other side and realize, oh, this was my my mom was going through that day, too,” she recalled. “Like she didn’t know what to do, where to look, how to, you know, And I’m so grateful she came with me and was like, Whatever, we’re doing this, let’s just get it over with.”

While it was very “cringeworthy” at the time, the 44-year-old actress is now thankful for everything her mother did for her as she experiences her perspective.

“You look back on it and you’re like, Thank you. Thank you. You know, at the end of the day, you’re grateful. Yeah,” she added.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is based on the beloved 1970 novel of the same name by Judy Blume.

The film is set for release on April 28.