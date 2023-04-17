The Los Angeles police department is moving forward with investigating sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer and has handed them off to the district attorney.

On Monday, the office’s communications director, Tiffiny Blacknell, told CNN that the LAPD has “presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA” and that the matter is “currently under review.”

The extent and details of the investigation remain undisclosed; however, in March 2021, at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, a woman only identified as “Effie” accused the “Call Me By Your Name” star of rape.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Chambers On Finding Out About Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Husband Armie Hammer: ‘There Are No Words, What The F**k?’

Effie alleges that Hammer “violently” raped her in 2017 during a secret affair while he was with his now-estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

The two allegedly had a four-year relationship in which Hammer abused her “mentally, emotionally and sexually.”

Hammer, who has never been charged with a crime, denies the allegations.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” told the actor’s attorney to Page Six.

READ MORE: Armie Hammer Breaks Silence In First Interview Since Cannibalism Scandal, Alleges Child Sexual Abuse, Suicide Attempt

“[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Other allegations from past relationships have also emerged against Hammer, with his ex Courtney Vucekovich accusing the actor of indulging in “abusive” BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies.

Hammer has been candid in recent months about how the allegations have affected him, claiming in February that he was contemplating suicide.

The actor and his wife, whom he shares three kids with, Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, filed for divorce in July 2020 after a decade of marriage.