The trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of “Sweet Tooth” is finally here.

Executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” showcases the suspenseful journey of Gus, played by Christian Convery, a half-deer half-boy hybrid, who wanders away from his home in the forest to find the world raptured by destruction and chaos.

Gus joins a community of half-animal children like himself to discover his hybrid origins and piece together what has happened to the world.

The second season of the Emmy-winning fantasy depicts a fatal new wave of the Sick infecting the world as Gus and his friends are held captive by General Abbot, played by Neil Sandilands.

While trying to harness power by finding a cure for the Sick, Abbot uses the children as test subjects for experiments. Gus must work with Dr. Singh, played by Adeel Akhtar, who’s racing to save his ailing wife, played by Aliza Vellani, and journey down his dark past to uncover his mom’s role in the great destruction that created the current state of the world.

Gus must race against Abbot and his malicious forces attempting to wipe him and his chosen family out for good.

Season 2 of “Sweet Tooth” premieres on April 27 on Netflix.