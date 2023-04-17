Jackie Bonds reveals she didn’t attend the “Love is Blind” reunion due to death threats.

In her Instagram stories, the reality star claimed that the decision for her not to appear was a result of harassment she received, as well as Netflix.

“Me & Josh [Demas] did not attend the “live reunion” due to death threats being sent to us and Netflix,” she began the post.

Bonds explained that the decision was not unanimous as she and her boyfriend “fought” for their right to attend the show.

“Netflix decided to keep us safe & have us do that one on one with Vanessa. We fought & fought to be there & they said it was better to protect us and them. So be it,” she added.

The star originally found love on the dating show with contestant Marshall Glaze, but as revealed during the interview, they broke it off as they were signing their marriage certificate.

“It happened off camera when we were filling out the marriage certificate,” Bonds said, via People. “He had called me a derogatory name and we fought about it and he left for three days. I think what it was, it was a bad joke. It was one of those where we were joking, but it just came off as bad.”

Sharing his side of the story, Glaze admitted “there’s a difference between joking with someone and being able to move on from it if there is a pressure point.” He also confessed he told Jackie, “You got a strong jawline. I mean, like, you could’ve been a man for all I know,” though that wasn’t the comment that upset Bonds at the altar.

She’s currently giving a relationship with her ex Demas a try, despite everyone dubbing him a “walking red flag”.

Glaze was unhappy with their decision not to attend the reunion, feeling “slighted” as they didn’t present their side of the story.

“For the second time in this experience, I have been slighted. One at the altar and now at the reunion,” he said.