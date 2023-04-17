Ryan Reynolds is loving being a dad of four.

The “Deadpool” actor chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman at Friday’s 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, with the host asking how he’s been handling welcoming their latest addition.

It was revealed that Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively had welcomed their fourth baby in February after Lively shared a photo without her bump.

The showbiz pair are also parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Reynolds joked to Hoffman, “I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great. They have a private Instagram account that I follow.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

As the host mentioned that he’s said he always wanted a big family, Reynolds responded, “Yeah, I come from four, Blake comes from five. Both of us are the youngest.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the Canadian star joked about how his “Deadpool 3” training was going. Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his Wolverine role in the upcoming flick.

Reynolds, who has had a mock feud with Jackman for years, said, “I’m trying… Hugh Jackman is a beast, you know? He’s clearly obsessed with his own body. So, keeping up with someone who’s that diligent is going to be challenging.”

