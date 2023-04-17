Hollywood celebrities are calling for justice.

Last week, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot twice by a white homeowner in Kansas City after he accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

READ MORE: Viola Davis Says It ‘Blew My Mind’ When Michael Jordan Personally Picked Her To Play His Mom In ‘Air’

Yarl is currently in hospital in critical condition, while the shooter has been released from custody.

The shooting and lack of charges has sparked outrage among many online, including Halle Berry, who took to Twitter to demand justice for the teenager.

“I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head by a man who didn’t want him on his property,” the actress wrote.

His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4VaZo7EFVE — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 17, 2023

…and demand an immediate arrest and bring the appropriate charges: Building: James S. Rooney Justice Center Address: 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri 64068 Phone: 816-736-8300 Fax: 816-736- 8301 Email: prosecutor@claycopa.com — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 17, 2023

Berry also encouraged followers to contact prosecutor Zachary Thompson in order to push for action to be taken against the shooter.

READ MORE: Viola Davis Earns EGOT Status After Winning First Grammy Award

On her Instagram Story, Davis wrote “ALL HANDS ON DECK!!” and directed followers to posts by civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Lee Merritt.

Other celebrities, including Naomi Campbell and Chrissy Teigen, have also voiced demands for justice in the case.