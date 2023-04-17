Ryan Reynolds has some thoughts on why he wasn’t “completely chewed up and spat out” in the showbiz industry early on in his acting career.

The “Deadpool” actor spoke to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman at Sunday’s 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, with her mentioning how much he’s accomplished over the years.

Hoffman asked what he’d tell his younger self when he was starring in ’90s TV series “The Odyssey” about everything he’d end up doing in life.

The Canadian star insisted, “I wouldn’t tell him a thing because what was so great about all of that is that my expectations have always been, you know, almost at the floor. So, everything’s been gravy since then.

“And I think my career and my life has been sort of measured in aggregate, you know… I never had this overnight success or anything like that. That’s really allowed me, I think, to immerse and give me time to kind of acclimatize to everything slowly but surely,” Reynolds went on.

“[It’s] probably one of the reasons I haven’t been, you know, completely chewed up and spat out in this industry early on… it was just inch by inch the whole way.

“So, I wouldn’t tell that guy a damn thing, he can suck it and just figure it out on his own,” he jokingly added.

Elsewhere in the chat, Reynolds was asked about how his “Deadpool 3” training was going, with Hugh Jackman being set to reprise his Wolverine role in the upcoming flick.

Reynolds, who has had a faux feud with Jackman for years, said, “I’m trying… Hugh Jackman is a beast, you know? He’s clearly obsessed with his own body. So, keeping up with someone who’s that diligent is going to be challenging.”

Jackman then responded:

More like petrified. Have you seen you? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 17, 2023

