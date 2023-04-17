Andy Cohen had one thing to say about the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion”- it was “a very bad idea.”

The late night television host, whom is no stranger to hosting live reunion shows across Bravo, explained that “There is a lot of grist to go through before you get to the prime beef,” which is why reunion shows are typically “edited down” instead of being live.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Speculation About ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Expansion

“We could talk about a topic on a reunion taping for 25 minutes, for 45 minutes before really getting to the heart of something,” he said on Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “At the last ‘Jersey’ reunion, I brought up the fact that Melissa [Gorga] wasn’t a bridesmaid. Like it wasn’t on the question card, it just came up. It wound up creating an hour of strife and drama and stuff that was really important.”

The Bravolebrity then went on to compare reunion shows to “a fishing expedition.”

“You know, you’re going around, you’re talking about different topics, you don’t know what’s gonna land, what’s gonna hit. And by the way, a lot of times, people will have incredible one-liners that no one in the room really heard because someone on the other side is talking or something. So we go through the footage, we hone it, we edit it, it is finally shaped.”

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion: Irina’s Shocking DMs, Marshall’s Split-Inducing Comments, More Revealed

“So, that’s why, I think it’s a bad idea.”

Cohen added that “sometimes it takes longer to get someone revved up emotionally,” noting that “you want them to be feeling the most intense feelings that they can about the seasons,” which “takes time to shape and craft.

“You can’t just bang it out and say, ‘okay, we’re doing it from 9:00 to 9:59 and that’s when the reunion’s gonna be.’”