King Charles has had a complicated life.

On Monday, Paramount+ announced the brand new documentary “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone”, set to premiere May 2, just days before the king’s coronation.

The film is described as “an unprecedented look at the life of King Charles from those who know him best – former friends, schoolmates and his private staff – ahead of his coronation as king of the United Kingdom.”

Photo: Paramount +

Running 90 minutes, the doc features “exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff, with many speaking for the first time disclosing new details about the life of King Charles.”

The film’s title comes from Charles’ former boarding schoolmate Johnny Stonborough, who recalls how “Charles was the boy who walked alone,” in response to ongoing bullying and isolation.

Susan Zirinsky, president of See It Now Studios, said in a statement, “We have never seen King Charles in such an intimate, personal, emotional way. This documentary will leave viewers with an all-new understanding of what influenced his life and how he got to be the person he is today. You will never look at him the same way again.”

King Charles will have his coronation on May 6.