Joshua Jackson is reflecting on the acting role that made him an overnight star.

The actor starred in six seasons of “Dawson’s Creek” as Pacey Witter, a role that would see him become a teen heartthrob and the center of an uncomfortable amount of attention.

“I wouldn’t want to go back to my twenties again, that amount of angst. I would make more money doing four episodes of Dawson’s Creek than most of my friends’ parents made in a year,” he told The Times in a new interview, instead calling his forties his “best decade”.

“That was the center of my imposter syndrome: ‘You’re trying to set me up to be a role model to kids, and I definitely am not, and you’re paying me all this money that I don’t deserve,” he admitted.

While the show may have ended its run in 2003, Jackson still keeps in contact with the rest of the crew in a group chat in WhatsApp.

“It doesn’t get a lot of use but every once in a while someone will crop up,” he continued. “[In January] we passed the 25th anniversary [of the show] so there was a flurry of texts. It really centers around, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that we all went through that thing together.’ It’s obviously such a formative point in all our lives.”

Now, at 44, Jackson finds himself grounded and has come to terms with his life in Hollywood, owing it to his strategy to “go away”.

“This business can consume you, but I’ve always been conscious that although I love what I do for a living, I don’t like it all the time,” explained the actor, who is happily married to British actress Jodie Turner-Smith. “I love this dream of building this life with my wife and seeing her achieve her goals. In my twenties it was, ‘Maybe I’ll feel like this when I get here.’ At this point in my life I’m already here.”