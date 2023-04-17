Cary Elwes says he almost missed out on the opportunity to work with Mel Brooks.

The star is set to star in sports drama “Sweetwater”, but has his roots in comedy. Ahead of the 30th anniversary of “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”, Elwes admits he almost missed out on the role by hanging up on the director.

“When he called me, he actually found my home number and called me at home. He said, ‘Hi, this is Mel Brooks’ and I thought it was a prank. I hung up, I was like, ‘Yeah, right’ and I hung up,” he recalled. “I thought it was one of my friends, you know, making a prank call.”

Luckily for the actor, Brooks as persistent and called him back to convince him it really was the famous director.

“You know, he had come to an early screening of ‘The Princess Bride’ and he thought that I would be right for the role. And so we met and the rest is history. I mean, I don’t think there was a single moment where there wasn’t a smile on my face,” explained Elwes.

“Robin Hood: Men in Tights” would go on to be a beloved classic, but for the actor it was an amazing opportunity to work with the beloved director.

“You know, I’ve had a very blessed career. You know, I’ve gotten to work with most of my idols and that was obviously one of them,” he added.

“Sweetwater” is in theatres now.