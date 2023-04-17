For the first time ever, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look of Anna Nicole Smith.

The official trailer for “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me”, which takes a look at the celebrated model, actress and TV personality beyond tabloid narratives, was released on Monday.

Smith, who made a career on her sex appeal, became one of the most talked about pop culture icons of the ’90s. Her household name not only made her a widely-adored star but a criticized controversial celeb. Aside from her fame, few people knew the real Smith, born Vickie Lynn Hogan; however, the upcoming documentary centres on her true story.

READ MORE: Betty Gilpin Tapped To Play Anna Nicole Smith In New Biopic On The Model’s Final Days

Anna Nicole Smith — Photo: Netflix

Anna Nicole Smith — Photo: Netflix

“From director Ursula Macfarlane (“Untouchable”) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith,” reads the official synopsis.

“From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, ‘Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me’ reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.”

READ MORE: Anna Nicole Smith Documentary To Include Unseen Footage Of The Star

“Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” — Photo: Netflix

“Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” — Photo: Netflix

“I want audiences to understand that Anna Nicole was a complex woman,” Macfarlane told Tudum. “She was someone who above all else wanted to be a good mother and a free-spirited exuberant woman who wanted to live life on her own terms. But her story is also a cautionary tale about how the desire for the American dream can swallow you up and spit you out, blurring your self-image and make you lose sight of your authentic self.”

Macfarlane felt as though “many previous books and films about Anna Nicole twisted her narrative [and] felt fortunate to have access to a wealth of audio and TV interviews including personal phone calls that involved Anna Nicole.”

Anna Nicole Smith — Photo: Netflix

Anna Nicole Smith — Photo: Netflix

READ MORE: Larry Birkhead Remembers Anna Nicole Smith On The 15th Anniversary Of Her Death

“I really feel like she is telling her own story in her own words,” she continued, “and with the contributions of people in her life who genuinely knew her, I feel that we’ve been able to get closer to her truth.”

Someone who genuinely knew the “real” Smith, way before she rose to fame, was Melissa Byrum, one of the model’s oldest friends. Her interview in the doc offers vital insight into who Smith truly was and what she meant to her loved ones.

“Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” premieres on Netflix on May 16.