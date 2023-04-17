Nelly looks back on one of the most dangerous stunts of his music career.

Ahead of headlining at his first-ever “Hot In Herre” music festival in downtown Toronto, the rapper is looking back on some of the highlights of his career.

The Grammy award-winning artist is no stranger to performing at awards shows, but when he took the stage to perform his track “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” at the 2003 Grammys, he opened the act by being suspended 20 feet in the air.

“It was spooky. Yeah. Scary. Especially for somebody who don’t like being in the air like that,” he told ET Canada’s Jedson Tavernier. “But again, it was one of those situations where we were extremely happy to be performing at the Grammys, so I didn’t think I was big enough to be telling people no.”

He admitted that at that time in his career, he wasn’t sure how much creative control he had.

“You’re looking over at your people like, ‘Y’all ain’t gonna say nothing?’ So that’ll do it. Yeah. But it turned out to be really, really cool, and I had a lot of fun,” added Nelly.

Both songs would go on to win that night, ensuring the artist’s gravity-defying feat didn’t go to waste.

Fans can catch Nelly at the “Hot in Herre” festival on June 24.