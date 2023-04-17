Rachel McAdams is not looking forward to having an uncomfortable conversation with her preschooler.

While promoting her new movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” where the actress plays the mother of an 11-year-old daughter going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty, she revealed that one of her two children began asking questions about a difficult subject matter that caught her off guard.

“Well, right now, my son is asking a lot about death,” McAdams, 44, told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman of her eldest child, 5.

“That’s fun,” she said sarcastically. “I just wasn’t ready for it I guess.

“Like, I think I’m going to be ready for other conversations,” she explained, “but that one just came so much sooner. I thought that would be after sex. It’s like it’s sex and then death.”

McAdams also shares a daughter with her longtime partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden. The two are very private about their lives together, including their children.

McAdams’ upcoming comedy drama, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”, filled with tons of funny, awkward and relatable family moments, hits theatres on April 28.