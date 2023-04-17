A new trailer for the upcoming war-drama “White Bird”, starring Helen Mirren, has been unveiled, nearly one year after Lionsgate debuted the official trailer.

In the new two-minute clip, Mirren recounts stories from her character’s dark childhood in Nazi-occupied France, including how she fell in love with a boy who was made fun of in school and dubbed a “freak,” in order to teach her grandson a lesson about kindness.

“You forget many things in life but you never forget kindness,” she is heard telling her grandson, “because when kindness can cost you your life, it becomes like a miracle.”

“White Bird” — Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

The official synopsis for the inspirational film reads:

“From the best-selling author of Wonder, the book that sparked a movement to ‘choose kind,’ comes the inspirational next chapter. In ‘White Bird’, we follow Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman.

“To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe.

“From director Marc Forster (‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Christopher Robin’), screenwriter Mark Bomback, and based on R.J. Palacio’s book, White Bird: A Wonder Story, like Wonder before it, is an uplifting movie about how one act of kindness can live on forever.”

“White Bird”, which also stars Ariella Glaser and Orlando Schwerdt, hits theatres on August 25.