Following last week’s buzz-worthy news that a new “Game of Thrones” prequel series has been greenlit for HBO, George RR Martin, the author of the novels in which the beloved drama series was adapted from, has revealed new details about the upcoming prequel in a blog post shared to his website.

1. ‘Knight’ Will Be In The Title

“We want ‘knight’ in the title,” Martin shared, noting that “knighthood and chivalry are central to the themes of these stories.” So far, the working title will be “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight”.

2. There Will Be More Than Just A Pilot

HBO gave Martin, who will serve as writer and executive producer, and his crew the greenlight to shoot an entire season, not just a pilot. The 74-year-old author added that the season will “most likely” be comprised of six episodes, “though that is not set in stone, and won’t be until considerably later in the process,” he wrote.

3. The Premiere Season Will Be Based On One Of Three Published Novellas

The first season “will be an adaptation of the first of the three published novellas, The Hedge Knight,” which was originally published in 1998. The book, set a century before A Game of Thrones, tells the “tale of how Dunk & Egg,” two unlikely heroes, “first met during a tournament at Ashford Meadow,” as Martin explained per his post.

4. The Pilot Script Is Finished

The script for the pilot is complete. “I think it’s terrific,” Martin teased. “It was written by Ira Parker, who is no stranger to Westeros. He was part of [screenwriter] Ryan Condal’s writing staff for the first season of ‘House of the Dragon’.”

5. Dates Have Yet To Be Scheduled

Neither a series premiere date nor a date for the show to begin filming has yet to be set; however, “the writing is well underway,” Martin confirmed