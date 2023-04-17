Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been entertaining fans for over a decade with their ongoing faux feuds.

Since the two met on set of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, they’ve grown to become close friends, giving fans countless reasons to laugh as their beef continues to escalate to date.

According to Jackman, here’s how the pair’s online flame war began.

“I met [Reynolds] back on [‘X-Men Origins] Wolverine’, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way,” he told Daily Beast back in 2020.

“And then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” he continued, referring to how Reynolds wanted him to appear in the franchise. Nonetheless, Reynolds’ manipulative tactics seemed to work because the two are now set to star opposite one another again in “Deadpool 3”, which Reynolds confirmed back in September.

Despite their hateful scheming, the two still manage to cheer each other on in between their back and forth banter. From epic prank wars to online trolling, we’ve rounded out the best of Reynolds and Jackman’s faux beef.

Battle Of The ‘Deadpool’ Body Training

The latest rivalry between Jackman and Reynolds began when the latter poked fun at Jackman’s defined physique, captioning a gym picture on Instagram, “Keeping Up With The Jackmans.” When ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman caught up with Reynolds at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, the Canadian star joked that he’s “trying” his best when it comes to training for the eagerly anticipated sequel.

“Hugh Jackman is a beast…He’s clearly obsessed with his own body,” Reynolds said. “So, keeping up with someone who’s that diligent is going to be challenging.”

To this, Jackman playfully replied on Twitter: “More like petrified. Have you seen you?”

More like petrified. Have you seen you? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 17, 2023

Oscars Nomination Drama

In January, Jackman intended to kick off the new year with “a positive message,” but revealed in an Instagram video that “recent events have made that impossible,” referring to news that Reynolds’ “Spirited” track “Good Afternoon” had been shortlisted by the Academy for an Oscar nom in the Best Song category. He begged the Academy not to give his friend an Oscar nom because it would make his life “insufferable,” despite calling it an “absolutely brilliant” song.

Reynolds re-posted Jackman’s video, writing, “Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman,” referencing how when people in “Spirited”- a modern adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”- say “good afternoon,” it actually means “f**k you.” Those who understood the classic Charles Dickens reference found Reynolds’ caption very amusing, including his “Spirited” co-star Octavia Spencer who commented, “Y’all crack me up!”

Reynolds further reacted to Jackman’s video by putting his friendly rivalry aside to cheer for his frenemy instead. He led the charge for “The Son” actor’s nomination for the 2023 Academy Awards, saying that he “loved” Jackman’s performance in the flick, calling it “one of the best of his entire career.”

“There’s zero sarcasm here,” he joked.

Good Luck Prank

Reynolds took his pranking game up a notch with a hilarious gift for Jackman before the opening night of The Music Man on Broadway In February 2022. The actor sent the Broadway star two large framed photos of himself: one of Reynolds mid-air in a musical theatre fashion, and a sketch of himself staring intensely with his arms crossed. The photos came with a note from the actor: “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching.”

Jackman shared his candid reaction in a post to Instagram:

Failed Sweater Memo

During the 2018 holiday season, Jackman teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal to prank his pal, Reynolds, at a Christmas party.

The “Deadpool” star shared a photo on Instagram of himself next to the fellow actors, however, Reynolds showed up in an over-the-top Christmas sweater while Gyllenhaal and Jackman were in regular attire.

“These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party,” he captioned the pic.

Nonetheless, Reynolds ended up turning the hilarious holiday prank into a fundraiser to raise money in support of Toronto children’s hospital, SickKids.

Reynolds Disses Jackman’s Fanbase

In 2017, while Jackman was promoting “Logan” in Beijing, he shared a photo of himself posing with fans, to which Reynolds replied: “Pretty sure those are protesters.”

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

The ‘Real’ Ryan Reynolds

Keeping his mock feud with Reynolds alive and well, in 2016, Jackman took to social media to honour Reynolds receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame by impersonating his frenemy via a thank you speech.

In the video, Jackman pretended to be the “Free Guy” actor by simply covering his face with a cut-out of Reynolds’ face. He threw jabs at the actor’s credentials including his 2010 People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover.

“How could a guy who failed his high school drama class be this talented?” Jackman hilariously questioned Reynolds’ achievement.

“Feel free to urinate on my section of the sidewalk,” he concluded.

Reynolds Becomes Australian

A year prior, Reynolds seemingly began the impersonation war when he gave his best impression of Jackman, complete with the Australian accent, in a video of himself sporting a filter that makes him look old.

“Hugh Jackman here. Just reminding you to get your votes in for People‘s Sexiest Man Alive,” he says in the clip, mocking Jackman’s 2008 cover.

Jackman shared the video to his Instagram account with the caption: “Presenting … ME by HIM. @vancityreynolds.”