Two comedy stars, together again.

Bill Hader’s rep has confirmed to ET that he and “Beef” star Ali Wong are dating once again, after briefly splitting last year.

Page Six had reported back in December that Wong and the “Barry” star had dated a couple of months prior, but at that point an insider said, “They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”

But that’s all changed, as the actor’s rep told ET, “Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again.”

Rumours that they were back together emerged after Hader mentioned his “girlfriend” in a recent interview with Collider.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation,” he said.

The couple’s initial romance came only months after Wong announced that she and husband of eight years Justin Hakuta were divorcing.

“The split between Ali and her husband is amicable,” a source told ET at the time. “The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly.”

Wong and Hakuta share two daughters: Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.