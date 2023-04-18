Jonathan Majors has reportedly been dropped by talent manager Entertainment 360 following a recent “domestic dispute” that saw the actor get charged with assault and harassment.

Sources were said to have told Deadline that Majors’ departure from the agency “was due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behaviour.”

The news comes after PR firm The Lede Company also parted ways with the “Creed III” actor in the last month.

Deadline pointed out that Majors and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that he would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests, as well.

The publication added that there’s reportedly been “zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU.” The star plays Kang the Conqueror, recently starring in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

Majors is still thought to be represented by WME.

It was reported in March that Majors had been arrested in New York over an incident involving an unnamed woman, thought to be his girlfriend.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has since released texts from the alleged victim, in which she claimed “she was the one who used physical force against him,” TMZ previously reported.

Chaudhry told TMZ she’d been “working hard to gather evidence disproving the claims” against Majors. She also “believes there is video footage from inside the vehicle where the alleged incident went down” that will clear his name.

TMZ stated that Majors had been arrested for “misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment,” adding that the alleged incident took place after “the woman allegedly saw another woman texting him and tried to sneak a peek at his phone.”