Anthony Bass is not pleased with United Airlines.

Over the weekend, the Blue Jays reliever took to Twitter to call out the airline after a flight attendant made his pregnant wife clean up spilled popcorn after their kids.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Says Crew Member On Flight Back To Canada Thanked Her For ‘Everything You Did For Our Country’

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” Bass wrote. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Bass later gave an update, letting followers know that United Airlines was “taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

But many on social media were not very supportive of Bass for calling out the flight attendant, and many shared the view that the airline employee was right to tell his wife to clean up after their children.

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Labelled ‘Utterly Delightful’ By Cabin Crew As They Head To Boston On Commercial Flight

The baseball player responded to several of the criticisms, defending himself and his wife.

On Monday, Bass shared a post poking fun at the whole incident, with a picture of his daughter holding onto a bag of popcorn.

 