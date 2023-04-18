Anthony Bass is not pleased with United Airlines.

Over the weekend, the Blue Jays reliever took to Twitter to call out the airline after a flight attendant made his pregnant wife clean up spilled popcorn after their kids.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Says Crew Member On Flight Back To Canada Thanked Her For ‘Everything You Did For Our Country’

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” Bass wrote. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

Bass later gave an update, letting followers know that United Airlines was “taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally. — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 17, 2023

But many on social media were not very supportive of Bass for calling out the flight attendant, and many shared the view that the airline employee was right to tell his wife to clean up after their children.

This post is full of privilege and entitlement. (Coming from a mom of 3 who sometimes had to pick up after her kids, even when pregnant) — Nicole Marie (@singing2three) April 16, 2023

Entitled much? I have a great idea 💡

Maybe not give your child something that is going to create a massive mess? Just because they have a cleaning crew, it doesn't mean that people should disrespect them by creating more of a mess. I'm a parent as well, it's called "respect" — 🌴Vegas Chef Andrew🌴 (@ChefDrew702) April 16, 2023

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Labelled ‘Utterly Delightful’ By Cabin Crew As They Head To Boston On Commercial Flight

The baseball player responded to several of the criticisms, defending himself and his wife.

The cleaning crew they hire! — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

You are the perfect parent. You can do no wrong. https://t.co/TcqhPrSaNj — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

One last comment about today’s incident. United provided the popcorn, not my wife. https://t.co/CKVyzBuqNL — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

On Monday, Bass shared a post poking fun at the whole incident, with a picture of his daughter holding onto a bag of popcorn.