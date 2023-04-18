Elon Musk is continuing to antagonize the public broadcasters

On Monday, the Twitter owner decided to troll the CBC by changing its tag on the platform to read “69% Government-funded Media.”

In a tweet, Musk explained that he had the label changed after the Canadian broadcaster had clarified that they are “less than 70% government-funded.”

Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label pic.twitter.com/lU1EWf76Zu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

Later on Monday, the CBC announced that it would be pausing its activities on Twitter, explaining, “Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue.”

Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on @Twitter. | Notre journalisme est impartial et indépendant. Prétendre le contraire est faux. C’est pourquoi nous suspendons nos activités sur @Twitter. — CBC/Radio-Canada (@CBCRadioCanada) April 17, 2023

The move came after days of back-and-forth between Musk and the CBC over the labelling of the broadcaster as “Government-funded Media.”

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, among others, had pushed Musk to add the label amid a similar row last week between Twitter and American public broadcaster NPR.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said, “Attacking this Canadian institution, attacking the culture and local content that is so important to so many Canadians, really indicates the values and the approach that Mr. Poilievre is putting forward.”

The CBC addressed the change over the weekend, noting that Twitter’s own policy stated the “Government-funded Media” tag applied to cases where the outlet “may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content.”

(1/3) Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government “may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,” which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada.

→ https://t.co/VrGdwTCYzP — CBC/Radio-Canada (@CBCRadioCanada) April 17, 2023

As the CBC explained, the broadcasted is publicly funded, but has editorial independence under law.

(3/3) In addition, our journalism is independent and subject to our Journalistic Standards and Practices, as well as an independent complaints process through @CBCOmbud and @ombudsmanrc.

→ https://t.co/SclqfHjdKT — CBC/Radio-Canada (@CBCRadioCanada) April 17, 2023

Along with the CBC, other public broadcasters around the world, including America’s NPR and PBS, as well as Swedish Radio, have announced they will pause or cease activity on Twitter.

#BREAKING Swedish public broadcaster SR ceases activities on Twitter: statement pic.twitter.com/iDe6RyRAYw — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, many on Twitter took Musk to task, both for antagonizing public broadcasters, and for trolling the CBC with the “69%” label.

This tweet is actually a very good lesson in something we all need to realize about life: no amount of money can buy being funny pic.twitter.com/qmQ6GzDrlt — Tony Ho Tran (@TonyHoWasHere) April 18, 2023

This is a dumb move. Canadians pay the CBC to deliver us the news where we choose to get it. Millions of Canadians get our news from Twitter. The loser here isn't Musk, it's the Canadian public. https://t.co/FqwuW9n8H8 — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) April 17, 2023

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also called out both Poilievre and Musk for their actions against the CBC.