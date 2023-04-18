Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been included in the official souvenir programme for King Charles III’s upcoming coronation on May 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a rocky relationship with the royals after stepping back as senior members of the family in March 2020.

Despite the ups and downs, which are thought to have just gotten worse after Harry released his tell-all book Spare in January, Charles included a family portrait with them in in the souvenir programme, The Times reported.

The photo, shot by Chris Jackson, was taken to mark Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018. Clarence House released a second, more posed, photo at the time, as well.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

In the candid snap that was used in the programme, Harry and Meghan can be seen smiling alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, as well as Charles and Camilla.

Some publications have labelled it an “olive branch” to Harry and Meghan amid their ongoing rift.

The 84-page souvenir programme is now on sale for £20 (around $33 CAD), the Mirror reported.

Harry is set to attend the coronation, while Meghan stays at home in California with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The event falls on Archie’s fourth birthday, so it’s thought they’ll be busy celebrating that weekend while Harry is in the U.K.