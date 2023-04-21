It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – April 21st, 2023
Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj – “Alone”
The Weeknd and Future – “Double Fantasy”
Ed Sheeran – “Boat”
Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg – “Satellite”
Latto – “Put It On Da Floor”
Florence + The Machine – “Mermaids”
JORDY – “Good Not Great”, plus BOY (ALBUM)
The Chainsmokers and 347aidan – “Up & Down”
The Kid LAROI – “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?”
Rita Ora and Fatboy Slim – “Prasing You”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Sid Sriram – “Do The Dance”, P1Harmony and New Hope Club – “Super Chic”, Nicki Nicole and Rels B – “qué le pasa conmigo?”, Jayli Wolf – “Holding On”, Rosie Darling ft. Boy In Space – “Nail In The Coffin”, Donia Missal – “Out Of Me”, DAAZ X Inner Circle – “La Pipa De La Paz”, Jonathan Roy – “Back To The Moon (Live)”
Keep On Your Radar:
Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)
Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.
Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)
Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.
Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)
Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.
Rita Ora – You & I (Album)
Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.