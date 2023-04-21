Click to share this via email

New Music from Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, The Weeknd, and more!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – April 21st, 2023

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj – “Alone”

The Weeknd and Future – “Double Fantasy”

Ed Sheeran – “Boat”

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg – “Satellite”

Latto – “Put It On Da Floor”

Florence + The Machine – “Mermaids”

JORDY – “Good Not Great”, plus BOY (ALBUM)

The Chainsmokers and 347aidan – “Up & Down”

The Kid LAROI – “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?”

Rita Ora and Fatboy Slim – “Prasing You”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Sid Sriram – “Do The Dance”, P1Harmony and New Hope Club – “Super Chic”, Nicki Nicole and Rels B – “qué le pasa conmigo?”, Jayli Wolf – “Holding On”, Rosie Darling ft. Boy In Space – “Nail In The Coffin”, Donia Missal – “Out Of Me”, DAAZ X Inner Circle – “La Pipa De La Paz”, Jonathan Roy – “Back To The Moon (Live)”

Keep On Your Radar:

Bebe Rehax – Bebe (ALBUM)

Bebe Rexha’s third studio album is self-titled. Bebe is set for release on April 28, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.