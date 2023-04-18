Reese Witherspoon is taking positive steps forward following her separation from Jim Toth.

As reported by People, the actress is “just focused on her kids and work” following the ex-couple’s decision to divorce in March.

“The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it,” the source explains. “Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work.”

The “Legally Blonde” actress, 47, shares 10-year-old son Tennessee James with Toth, 52. She also shares daughter Ava Elizabeth, 23, and Deacon Reese, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

“She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on,” the source adds. “There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent and this is the focus.”

The pair announced their divorce, which they described as a “difficult decision,” in a joint statement on March 24, just a few days before their 12th wedding anniversary.