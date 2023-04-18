“Yellowstone” could be reaching the end of the road.

Amid rumours about disputes between Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, the New York Post reports that sources say the hit series will end after the second half of season 5.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Fail To Attend PaleyFest At The Last Minute Amid Ongoing Kevin Costner Drama

The first half of season 5 finished airing January 1, 2023, with the second half expected some time later this year, though sources indicated it is not known when the new episodes will be filmed.

The possible end of the series comes after reports of disputes between Costner and Sheridan over the actor’s desire for a lighter workload on the series in order to pursue other projects.

“We’re hoping it will be worked out. It’s too big a show for things not to be worked out,” one source told the New York Post. “Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like ‘Yellowstone’ will end after this season.”

A source also added, “It’s the same as with any show runner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction”

READ MORE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Reacts To Matthew McConaughey Joining Franchise

Another industry source suggested it was actually Sheridan who was the source of the friction, explaining, “Taylor is the star of his show. He’s the most important person on all of his shows.”

Earlier this month, Costner and other members of the cast failed to appear at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, citing scheduling conflicts.

With production not yet started on the second half of the season, the show may also be vulnerable to a Hollywood writer’s strike, which is appearing likely after over 97 per cent of Writer’s Guild of America membership voted to authorize a strike on May 1.

“Yellowstone” premiered in 2018 and has become one of the most-watched shows on TV, spawning multiple spin-offs, including the prequels “1883”, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and “1923”, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.