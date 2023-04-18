Joshua Jackson doesn’t think an affair should necessarily end a relationship.

The actor, from Vancouver, told the Sunday Times: “I think an affair can be forgiven.”

Jackson married actress Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019. He was previously in a relationship with Diane Kruger for 10 years before they split in 2016.

Jackson added, according to Page Six: “We’re all grownups. No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done.”

The “Dawson’s Creek” star insisted affairs “aren’t about the partner” or “purely about the sex,” saying they’re instead about a violation that runs “deeper” than many understand.

He’s starring in the upcoming small-screen adaptation of “Fatal Attraction”, which is set to be released on April 30 on Paramount+.

A synopsis reads, “A deep-dive reimagining of the classic 80’s thriller, exploring timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

Jackson also starred in “The Affair” as Cole Lockhart between 2014-2019.

Jackson and Turner-Smith share 2-year-old daughter Janie together.

In the Times interview, the star admitted marriage and kids weren’t something he really thought of until he met his wife.

“Partially, it’s age,” Jackson expressed regarding his past perspective on marriage to the publication. “I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life.”

He added, “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”