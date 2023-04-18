Janet Jackson can’t help but be happy to be a mom.

While giving a behind-the-scenes look of her Together Again tour on Monday at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, with “Today” host Sheinelle Jones, the bonafide pop icon shared her immense happiness from being a mom to her 6-year-old son Eissa.

The 56-year-old “Rhythm Nation” singer expressed how much more comfortable she is sharing her personal life with the public.

“Maybe it’s because I’m not as shy as I used to be so I’m a little bit more open and just sharing more of my life than I ever did before, and having my own family now.”

Jones listed an array of impressive titles Jackson has acquired over her extensive career, including: “Grammy-winner, producer, philanthropist, fashion icon,” but the title Jackson is most happy to embrace is “mama.”

“I think they all have a place, but the one that gives me the greatest gratification is mama,” Jackson said with a happy glow. “That’s it. I said, mama.”

Jackson explained that she loves “everything” about the responsibility of being a mom, adding: “I just love it all. I love it all.”

Jackson shares son Eissa, born in January 2017, with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Her 33-date tour around North America was announced last year in December.