Victoria Beckham is good at many things, but apparently paddle boarding isn’t one of them.

The fashionista turned 49 on Monday, with her husband David sharing numerous memories on social media to celebrate the occasion.

David filmed one funny clip showing Victoria trying to stand up on a paddle board in the ocean, before looking wobbly and falling into the water.

Credit: Instagram/David Beckham

The former soccer star said over the vid, “This is not going to end well… birthday girl, in she goes! Yep.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, also posed in the water with their daughter Harper, 11, in another sweet shot shared on David’s Instagram Story.

Credit: Instagram/David Beckham

Victoria also took to social media to share numerous pics of the family — minus Romeo Beckham — celebrating.

She then posted a cute snap of herself kissing David, with them both holding a drink, in front of crystal blue water on the beach.

Earlier in the day, David shared a sweet photo of a smiling Victoria to celebrate her special day, posting: