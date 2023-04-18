Despite the chaotic reception surrounding Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance, Justin Bieber remains steadfast that it was a great show.

Many publications reported that the 35-year-old R&B singer’s setlist was in disarray due to the performance being reworked last minute because of an injury.

Ocean, real name Christopher Francis Ocean, suffered an ankle injury a day before his show. The Grammy winner was unfortunately involved in a biking accident, and the injuries were so severe that production insisted he change up his show.

The online discourse surrounding Ocean’s performance has been deeply mixed, but Bieber chimed in on Tuesday with a bucket load of positive support for the “Thinkin’ Bout You” singer.

READ MORE: Calvin Harris Pays Tribute To Takeoff During Coachella Set

While sharing a photo of Ocean’s face during his performance, Bieber wrote his praises: “Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance blew me away. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.”

READ MORE: Frank Ocean’s Coachella Performance Dropped From YouTube Livestream, Fans React Strongly

The “Ghost” singer continued to double down on the high compliments for Ocean’s set: “I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”