Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner isn’t sure how many kids she wants.

The beauty mogul — who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott — told HommeGirls when asked whether she wants more children: “I don’t have a number in my mind.

“Some women do but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”

Kylie Jenner poses for “Hommegirls”. Credit: Ilya Lipkin

Kylie Jenner poses for “Hommegirls”. Credit: Ilya Lipkin

READ MORE: After Kylie Jenner’s SUV Spotted At Timothée Chalamet’s House, Source Says They’re ‘Getting To Know Each Other’

She added when questioned whether she’d always felt like that, “I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen.

“But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shares Private Jet Snaps With Her Kids Stormi And Aire: ‘Adventures With My Angels’

Jenner said of what she’s most proud of, “My kids. Experiencing pregnancy and motherhood.”

Kylie Jenner poses for “Hommegirls”. Credit: Ilya Lipkin

Jenner’s comments come as rumours about her allegedly dating Timothée Chalamet continue to do the rounds online.

The rumours first emerged earlier this month, with celeb gossip site Deux Moi sharing some of their anonymous tips.

Clips of the pair chatting at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year then resurfaced, with fans freaking out about the possible new couple.

A source told People that the showbiz duo “are hanging out and getting to know each other.”