Don’t call Megan Thee Stallion a victim.

The “WAP” superstar is on the new cover of Elle, and in the issue she opens up about the going through the trial against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

In December, Lanez was convicted of three charges related to a 2020 incident in which he shot Megan. Sentencing is still forthcoming.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” Megan says of her experience over the last three years. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

Megan Thee Stallion – Photo: Adrienne Raquel for Elle

She also talks about testifying at the trial, and her surprise that many people did not believe her account of the shooting before the verdict came in.

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail,” she says. “I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me. When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

Megan shares how she’s been approaching the healing process amid all the difficulty of the shooting, the trial and the public attention.

“These last few months, I’ve been healing after being in such a dark place,” she says. “The physical and mental scars from this entire ordeal will always sting, but I’m taking the appropriate steps to resume my life. I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying… I’m in a happier place, but I still have anxiety.”

Megan Thee Stallion – Photo: Adrienne Raquel for Elle

She continues, “Talking about being shot still makes me emotional. I’ve started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears. Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing, because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment. But that’s the process of healing: It’s an ongoing process with moments of fear and uncertainty mixed in with blissful realization. I’ve accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define my journey. I’ve been dragged through the mud, but I’m so happy that I’m able to finally come out of it with a new perspective.”

Megan Thee Stallion – Photo: Adrienne Raquel for Elle

To other survivors of violence, Megan sends the message: “For anyone who has survived violence, please know your feelings are valid. You matter. You are not at fault. You are important. You are loved. You are not defined by your trauma. You can continue to write beautiful, new chapters to your life story. Just because you are in a bad situation doesn’t mean you are a bad person. Our value doesn’t come from the opinions of other people. As long as you stand your ground and live in your truth, nobody can take your power.”