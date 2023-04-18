Click to share this via email

The Jonas Brothers have a big secret in store.

The brotherly trio will be popping up at three locations in America for intimate shows: Los Angeles on April 25, Dallas-Forth Worth on April 26 and Baltimore on April 28. The venues will be announced at a later date.

The new line-up of shows follows their recently announced surprise show at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13, which is a first for the band.

Fans interested in the secret performances can register for the Verified Fan Onsale here. Registrations will close Thursday, April 20 at 1 pm ET, so JoBro fans will have a tight time window.

The Verified Fan Onsale is the only way JoBro fans can access tickets for exclusive shows, so registering is imperative.

Fans selected will receive an access code for the Verified Fan Onsale starting April 21.

The exclusive shows are in preparation for the pop-rock band’s sixth album, The Album, slated for release on May 12.